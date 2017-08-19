Second Kissimmee officer dies after Friday shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of two Kissimmee officers.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell announced that Everett Glenn Miller, 45, was taken into custody last night and is charged with first degree premeditated murder. Miller used to live in the Tampa Bay area. He has past addresses in Tampa, Riverview and Dover.

Miller is accused of shooting Officer Sam Howard, a 10-year veteran of the force, and Officer Matthew Baxter, a 3-year-veteran. The officers had been called to check out a report of suspicious persons in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets, police said.

About a half hour later, a 911 caller reported the officers were shot. Rescuers arrived, and the officers were taken to a hospital.

Baxter died Friday night. Howard died Saturday afternoon.

O'Dell says the officers apparently were caught by surprise and not able to return fire.

A couple hours after the shooting, police located Miller and when they confronted him, they say he reached for his waistband. That's when the officer tackled him and took him into custody. Miller reportedly had two weapons on him.

Miller was transported to jail in Officer Baxter's handcuffs.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting early Saturday.

