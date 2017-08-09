Two children airlifted from Atascosa Co. crash, all expected to survive

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two adults and seven children were involved in a crash on southbound I-37 in the Pleasanton area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS said two children were flown to University Hospital for treatment, but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 p.m.
Video from Chopper 5 at the scene also showed heavy traffick backups in the area.
A witness at the scene told KENS 5 it appeared that a vehicle lost control and ended up in a "brushy area."
More information was not immediately available.
