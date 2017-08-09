KENS
Two children airlifted from Atascosa Co. crash, all expected to survive

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 2:53 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two adults and seven children were involved in a crash on southbound I-37 in the Pleasanton area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said two children were flown to University Hospital for treatment, but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 p.m.

Video from Chopper 5 at the scene also showed heavy traffick backups in the area.

A witness at the scene told KENS 5 it appeared that a vehicle lost control and ended up in a "brushy area."

More information was not immediately available.

