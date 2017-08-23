TSA: Five firearms, four loaded, found in five days at SAT

The TSA recovered loaded weapons at security checkpoints at SAT. (PHOTO: Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration) (Photo: TSA, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - The Transportation Security Administration said it recovered five firearms, four of which were loaded, at security screening checkpoints in the last five days at the San Antonio International Airport.

The TSA said all firearms were detected in carry-on bags during x-ray screenings at security screening checkpoints. All were carried by different passengers. The most recent firearm, which was loaded, was found Tuesday.

Two other loaded firearms were intercepted at security screening checkpoints on Monday in separate incidents. In addition, an unloaded firearm was recovered Sunday, and a loaded one was discovered Saturday. In each case, TSA alerted airport police.

Officers then took possession of the weapons and interviewed the passengers before they were allowed to continue or rebook. Any determination about criminal charges is up to law enforcement.

“This is a good opportunity to continue to remind passengers that you cannot bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint,” said TSA SAT federal security director Jess Presas. “Firearms can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container.”

The TSA said firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through security checkpoints. However, they can be transported in checked bags.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 3,391 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2016, which was a 28 percent increase over 2015. So far this calendar year, SAT has discovered 38 firearms at checkpoints.

In calendar year 2016, TSA said SAT recovered 57 firearms at the checkpoints.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint. The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded is $1,500. For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.

