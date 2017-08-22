KENS
Tiff's Treats to hand out FREE ice cream sandwiches at block party

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 11:23 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - It turns out you don't have to catch the "end of summer blues" just yet, because Tiff's Treats is set to host a party with free ice cream sandwiches.

The Tiffwich Block Party will take place Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the popular cookie business' Huebner Oaks location.

A representative for Tiff's Treats said more than 500 people attended the block party last year, and they expect more this year.

The free Tiffwiches are first-come-first-serve. Tiff's Treats said there will be hundreds of sandwiches available.

