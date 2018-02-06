There's just enough time to get a U.S. passport before fees go up

PHOENIX, Ariz. - There's just enough time to apply for a U.S. passport before the fees increase.
The Department of State published a Final Rule on Jan. 31 that increases the passport "execution" fee from $25 to $35. The fee is being increased in order to cover costs of processing applications, according to the U.S. State Department.
With the fee increase, first-time adult passport books will cost $145 and first-time child passport books will cost $115. The execution fee does not apply to passport renewals.
Passport cards, which are valid for border crossings but not for international air travel, will cost $65 for adults and $50 for children.
Application fees, the most expensive part of applying for a passport, will remain the same.
To learn more about applying for a U.S. passport, head to the State Department's website.
