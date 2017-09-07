KENS
Texans helping Texans: 11 truckloads of hay headed to South Texas

One of two convoys left Thursday morning from Panola County to deliver hay to Harvey-affected areas.

KYTX 1:05 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

PANOLA COUNTY - A convoy of donated hay is headed southbound to help cattle owners affected by Harvey.

Panola County and Harrison County Sheriff's Offices created the hay donation drive, sending out the call on the Panola County Facebook page Sept. 4.,

Ranchers and farmers responded with overwhelming Texas pride and generosity.

A convoy of 11 trailers left Thursday morning, and that is just the first load. Another load is headed out Friday. 

Volunteer drivers stepped up as well to help transport the hay. 

The hay will be distributed to local cattle owners who are in need.

