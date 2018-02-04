Teen shot in leg at UTSA Blvd. apartment complex

Police said a teen was assaulted by two men at an apartment complex near UTSA. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a teenager is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was assaulted by two men at an apartment complex near UTSA Sunday morning.

The incident happened at The Luxx apartments on UTSA Boulevard around 3 a.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said when the teen victim tried to get away, one of the men shot him in the leg. He is expected to recover.

Police said the two suspects got away, and no arrests have been made.

