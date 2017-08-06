SWAT team arrested suspect for aggravated robbery

ABILENE, TX - Abilene Police Department's SWAT Team arrested 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya, also known as "Kay," of Abilene after "binding up and robbing his roommate," according to a press release.

On Friday, Aug. 4, just before 4 a.m., police were called to a robbery in progress at Canterbury Apartments, located on the 1200 block of Yeomans Rd.

A search warrant was executed to obtain the following items: a black handgun, duct tape, U.S. currency, DNA evidence, personal papers and cell phones.

An apartment renter said a roommate had come to the apartment and after a verbal argument, Sedekiya pulled a handgun demanding money.

According to the affidavit, Sedekiya pointed his gun at the victim's head and threatened to kill him. Sedekiya then taped the victim to a bed with duct tape, the victim's hands and feet were also taped together.

Sedekiya stole $80 and broke the victim's cell phone.

The victim escaped while the suspect was asleep and called police from a neighbor's apartment. Officers secured the area and the SWAT Team personnel were able to negotiate the suspect's surrender.

Affidavit states the police knocked on the door to wake Sedekiya up. Police could see the suspect on the couch with a handgun in his lap. The suspect woke up and turned the lights out and refused to open the door.

Sedekiya was arrested and charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery and has been transported to Taylor Co. Jail. His bond is set at $60,000.

