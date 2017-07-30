SUV crashes into Castle Hills H-E-B

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - An SUV crashed into the side of an H-E-B location Sunday morning, resulting in a gaping hole in the building near a front entrance.
The crash happened at West Avenue and Jackson Keller Road around 7:30 a.m.
Castle Hills police responded to the scene, and a silver Lexus RX 350 was involved in the crash.
More information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.
