Storms wreak havoc in San Antonio on Monday morning
Torrential rains pounded the city, putting much of San Antonio underwater. Streets quickly flooded, sending first responders into action rescuing several people. Dangerous lightning also struck at least eight homes, sparking fires.
KENS 5:04 PM. CDT August 07, 2017
