Stitch in Time: Grandmother helps save weddings after Alfred Angelo closes
When an Alfredo Angelo bridal shop closed in Oklahoma City, one grandmother took all the dresses to her home before the store closed so she could finish the work that brides needed before their wedding.
KENS 6:05 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen fighting for his life after accidentally being shot in arm
-
11-year BCSO deputy accused of collecting drug debts for inmate
-
Daddy-Daughter duo hit all 68 Whataburgers in San Antonio
-
Murder victim's wife: His killers are 'screaming for love'
-
Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman
-
Mother of baby who died in hot car speaks out
-
Parents outraged over shoe design while others don't see harm
-
Despite two recent deaths, Haven For Hope says area is safe
-
San Antonio woman is finalist in Lay's chip contest
-
Rollover survivors released from hospital
More Stories
-
Video of pump handle in SAPD cruiser goes viralAug. 4, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Councilman's block walk looks to improve quality of…Aug. 4, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
TX senator files bill to extend medical marijuana usageAug. 4, 2017, 12:59 p.m.