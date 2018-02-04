State of American Energy Report focuses on jobs

Each year the American Petroleum Institute releases its "State of American Energy Report."

The report outlines how energy policies could create millions of jobs in the coming years. This year's report is focused on looking to the past to see what is possible in the future.

"Today the United States is the worlds largest producer of oil and natural gas and refined products," American Petroleum Institute CEO Jack Gerard said. "Few thought that possible a few years ago when we talk about energy scarcity and how we were running out of energy."

The report also found that greenhouse gas emissions in the United States are at a 25-year low, thanks to advancements in environmental protection, even though oil and natural gas consumption are up significantly.

© 2018 KENS-TV