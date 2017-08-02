State law could prevent San Antonio from moving a Confederate statue
A state senator filed a bill on Tuesday with the aim of protecting historical monuments. The legislation would prevent any statue that's existed for at least 40 years from being removed, altered, or renamed.
KENS 10:24 PM. CDT August 02, 2017
