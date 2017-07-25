Vigil to be held for victims found in smuggling semi-trailer

A local group is organizing a vigil for the smuggling victims found inside a semi-trailer at a southwest-side Walmart.

The vigil will be held at the Walmart at 8538 I-35 S at 7 p.m. on Wednesday where a makeshift memorial has been formed.

The organizers say that they are holding the vigil to give comfort to the families so that they know that their loved ones will be remembered.

“No matter what their legal status was, we are all human and we all deserve dignity, respect, and compassion,” said Maria Garcia, one of the organizers of the vigil.

For more information, you can visit the official Facebook page here.

