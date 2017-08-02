Several smuggling victims released from hospital

Local hospitals provided updates on the conditions of many of the smuggling victims that were found in a hot truck at a Walmart parking lot last month.

According to University Hospital, of the seven patients that were initially brought in, four have been released. Among the three that are still in the hospital, representatives say that “their condition ranges from good to critical.”

Baptist Health System says that they’ve released one of the two patients brought into their facilities. No word on the condition of the other victim.

