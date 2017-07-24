Hot truck victims would be alive 'if we had a wall,' Coulter says

Political commentator Ann Coulter (L) attends Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 5, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Photo: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, KENS)

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter turned to social media on Sunday to say that the victims of the smuggling truck tragedy would “still be alive if we had a wall.”

They'd still be alive, if we had a wall. At Least 8 Are Found Dead in Truck at Walmart Parking Lot in San Antonio - https://t.co/1hKnYmG4wy — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 23, 2017

On Monday, Coulter retweeted a tweet about Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blaming the deaths on sanctuary cities. In the tweet, she again mentioned the “fact we don’t have a border wall.”

Also, the fact that we don't have a wall. https://t.co/8QsNUAjELj — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 24, 2017

Patrick posted on his Facebook page on Sunday saying “no one should have to die to come to America.” He mentioned securing the border and legal immigration reform so immigrants can come to America in dignity.

“No one should have to risk their life, or lose it, to get here and then live in the shadows,” he wrote.

Patrick mentioned in a second post that tragedies like the one Sunday are the reason why he made passing Senate Bill 4, known as the sanctuary cities law, a top priority.

“Sanctuary cities entice people to believe they can come to America and Texas and live outside the law,” Patrick wrote. “Sanctuary cities also enable human smugglers and cartels.”

