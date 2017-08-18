Six Flags now flying only American flags

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Two killed in overnight shootout on Babcock Road
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Charles Ray Hall now stands trial for 2014 shooting spree in downtown S.A.
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
Despite legal option nearby, NEISD lot serves as illegal dumping ground
-
She went from cashier to pit master at one of the best BBQ places in Texas
-
Nurse set on fire speaks about her recovery
More Stories
-
Petition drives at Lee High School asking to remove…Aug 18, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
Six Flags only flying U.S. flags nowAug 18, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
Selena look-a-like contest at S.A. Zoo for 'Cumbia Night'Aug 18, 2017, 5:30 p.m.