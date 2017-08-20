Silver Alert issued for missing man with dementia

Robert Fisher. (Photo: Texas Equusearch)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen in the Spring area.

According to authorities, Robert Fisher has dementia and "needs to be found as soon as possible."

He was last seen Saturday and could possibly be wearing beige shorts and a Polo-styled shirt. He drives a tan-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with Texas License Plate CRJ-8117.

Authorities described him as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Harris County Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

