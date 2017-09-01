Hundreds of new laws go into effect Sept. 1

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Of the more than 1,000 bills passed by the Texas Legislature during its session this year, more than 600 of them go into effect Sept. 1.

Once of the more controversial laws set to go into effect has been shelved for the moment. Senate Bill 4, the “sanctuary cities” bill that was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, has been temporarily blocked by a judge over concerns it would erode public trust. Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

Instead of a patchwork of rules and regulations regarding of texting and driving, the statewide ban goes into effect. House Bill 62 was signed into law June 6.

Senate Bill 966 will grant amnesty to students who report a sexual assault while also engaging in another illegal activity like public intoxication or underage drinking. The goal of the bill is to reduce the number of rapes on Texas university campuses.

The suicide of 16-year-old San Antonio high school student David Molak was a driving force in the passage of Senate Bill 179, also known as “David’s Law.” The bill works to keep children safe when bullied, and requires school districts to investigate bullying that happens off campus as well as online.

