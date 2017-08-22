School officials hope a new school year at La Vernia will bring healing
Students at La Vernia ISD will be waking up to a brand new school year on Wednesday morning. Just five months ago the community was rocked by a horrific hazing scandal that landed several students behind bars for alleged sexual assault.
KENS 11:36 PM. CDT August 22, 2017
