SAWS warns that citations are in store for water restriction violators
San Antonio Water System says they've written more than 500 warnings for people violating water restriction rules. Now, they will begin issuing more citations for people who are disregarding the rules.
KENS 8:04 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
