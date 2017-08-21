San Antonio solar eclipse from Scobee Planetarium

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
SAFD investigating fatal rollover crash on south side
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
Free solar eclipse watch party in San Antonio
-
Husband, wife dead of apparent murder-suicide
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
KENS 5 Eclipse Roadtrip
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
More Stories
-
Trump renews Afghan commitment but says 'no blank check'Aug 21, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
Over 15 San Antonio-area theaters participate in MoviePassAug 21, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
ECLIPSE ROADTRIP: What we experienced during the…Aug 20, 2017, 9:14 a.m.