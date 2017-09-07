Salvation Army needs two volunteers to help in Houston
Relief efforts for areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey will be years long. And one of the leading organizations helping victims needs your help. The Salvation Army is calling for two volunteers to head to Houston to help hand out food to those in need.
KENS 4:34 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
