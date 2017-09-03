S.A. woman uses social media to send 40,000 lbs of water to disaster areas

Tammy L. Prince and her husband started out just wanting to send one truck of supplies to Houston. But they were so overwhelmed by support they sent more than 40,000 pounds of water to six cities hit by Hurricane Harvey.

KENS 11:53 PM. CDT September 03, 2017

