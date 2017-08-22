S.A. Can High School gives students a second chance
Most schools are focused on getting students back to class, but San Antonio Can High School is focused on getting students in class, often as a last resort. It's a school where students who have aged out, dropped out, or were kicked out of public school a
KENS 10:09 PM. CDT August 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kawhi at the Great Wall of China
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Family questions use of deadly force on pets
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
SAPD: Suspect used social media against child sex victim
-
BBQ event raises funds for fallen SAPD officer
-
Activists gather to organize for Free Speech in San Antonio
-
RAW: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Georgia
-
New brewpub opening in Dripping Springs
-
'American Idol' holding auditions in San Antonio
More Stories
-
Councilwoman Viagran supports relocation of Travis…Aug 22, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
S.A.'s free speech ordinance under review after…Aug 22, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Baby born premature now thriving thanks to NICU at…Aug 22, 2017, 7:39 p.m.