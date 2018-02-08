Richardson police officer, civilian killed in shooting

Chris Sadeghi, WFAA

RICHARDSON, Texas -- A suspected gunman who fatally shot a Richardson police officer and a civilian was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

The standoff lasted several hours and ended at midnight when the shooter, 26-year-old Brandon McCall, surrendered to authorities. He was rushed away in an ambulance but has since been taken to the Collin County Jail and charged with capital murder of a peace officer or fireman.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. when Officers were called to the scene of a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near East Renner and North Star roads. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the officers in the neck.

The officer was rushed to Medical City Plano, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said. The officer's identity hasn't been released at this time.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The active shooter situation continued as a growing police presence surrounded the apartment building. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter hovered over the scene. During negotiations with police, the shooter, barricaded inside the complex, continued to fire shots.

After the standoff, officers recovered the body of a second victim at the scene who they've identified as 30-year-old Rene Gamez. Plano police say Gamez lived at the apartment where the incident took place, but they're unsure of how he was known to the shooting suspect.

Rene Gamez (GoFundMe)

Renner Road was closed during the investigation and residents were urged to shelter in place before the shooter surrendered.

Neighbors say they were evacuated from their buildings and have yet to return as of Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officers around the region are now paying their respects to the fallen officer. Shortly after midnight, Fort Worth officers arrived at the hospital.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted the following message on Twitter, along with other law enforcement agencies following suit.

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @RichardsonTX_PD Officer & Department in the loss of their Officer. pic.twitter.com/uPnMP72Lzx — Billy Cordell (@BurlesonChief) February 8, 2018

May God be with the family and members of the Richardson PD. You are in our prayers. https://t.co/fvQK8xCIOh — Richland Hills PD (@RichlandHillsPD) February 8, 2018

We extend our condolences to @RichardsonTX_PD tonight. We stand in solidarity with all of you. Our 💙 breaks this evening. #ThinBlueLine #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/wqaywLW7oB — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 8, 2018

A GoFundMe page was set up Thursday morning to help cover funeral expenses for Rene Gamez. Go here to donate.

TIMELINE: Richardson officer, civilian killed in apartment shooting

© 2018 WFAA-TV