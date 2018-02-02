Prison inmates train dogs set to be euthanized; dogs now up for adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Four fully-trained dogs are looking for new homes in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the dogs are apart of their program called, "A new leash on life." The program takes dogs from the city's shelter, where they would likely be euthanized if not adopted. The dogs are moved to our prison with inmates, where they are fully trained so they can be adopted.

Here's a description of the dogs from JSO Facebook page:

-Charlie is approximately 2 years old. He is extremely loving and will smile at you. He knows lots of commands and while he is not reactive to other dogs, he would prefer to be an only pet.



-Liza is approximately a year old. She is really smart and active. She has done well with small and large dogs and she knows lots of commands.



-Jupiter is approximately 9 months old. He has done well with small and large dogs. He is very sweet and knows lots of commands.



-Jasmine is approximately a year old. She is scared and shy. She needs time to gain confidence, but she is very sweet and does well with other dogs.



All of the dogs are spayed/neutered, up to date on all of their shots and micro-chipped. They will be taking their obedience tests in about two weeks. Adoption fee is $40.00.



If you are interested in adopting any of these dogs, please contact Officer Irre at 904-766-5004 right away. Please leave a message and she will return you call.

