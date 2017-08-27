Glass falls from multiple floors of downtown apartment building

(Photo: Tony Plohetski, KVUE)

Falling glass forced Austin Police to close a portion of Second Street Sunday.

Second Street between Colorado Street and Congress Avenue is closed for an undetermined amount of time.

APD said glass was blown out of multiple floors of The Ashton, a 36-story residential high-rise apartment building.

It has not been determined if weather caused the glass to break, but KVUE's Tony Plohetski said wind gusts are very strong between the buildings in the area.

APD said that no injuries have been reported.

Drivers should avoid the area.

