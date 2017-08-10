Proposed San Antonio budget focuses on equity rather than equality

SAN ANTONIO - The proposed city budget for the fiscal year 2018 is $2.7 billion, the city's biggest budget ever. Next year, council members would like to see more cops, firefighters, and street repair. They are also tackling the budget with an "equity lens" for the first time, giving more money to areas that need it the most.

Part of the proposal is to give more money to Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 to fund a two-year program to improve the average street conditions in those areas.

"We did not reduce the street maintenance budget in any of the districts in our recommendation, but rather devoted increased resources into some keys areas of highest need," City Manager Sheryl Sculley said.

Sculley noted that districts in greater need will also get more resources for public safety and animal care services. While District 2 Councilman Cruz Shaw's constituents will likely get additional resources, he says that the plan makes sense for all of San Antonio.

"At the end of the day we're all San Antonians. We need to start thinking that way. There are many communities in San Antonio that we don't have sidewalks for our children to walk to school. That's just sad," he said.

San Antonio's city council will vote on the proposed budget on September 14. They will be holding several community night open houses this month to hear your thoughts. They also encourage residents to speak up on social media about the budget using the hashtag #SASpeakUp.

2017 Community Nights

(Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Budget presentation begins at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted) Date Time Facility Name Location August 15 5:30-7:30 p.m. Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center 8400 NW Military Highway August 17 5:30-7:30 p.m. Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd. August 22 5:30-8 p.m. Central Library 600 Soledad Street August 26 9 a.m.-noon Pearsall Park – Evento en Español 4838 Old Pearsall Rd. August 28 5:30-7:30 p.m. Garza Community Center 5627 Mira Vista

