San Antonians march to defend DACA, protest S.B. 4

San Antonians joined activists across the country on Monday to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement on the program Tuesday, although there are reports that he’s already decided to end the program.

DACA protects 124,000 Texans, many of them are San Antonio residents. Seven Flores is one of them.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow, we still need to fight for permanent protection. We cannot live like this anymore," Flores said. "At any given moment, the Trump Administration can remove DACA, so keep fighting until we win for permanent protection."

Like so many DACA recipients, Flores has lived in the U.S. since he was just a child. He went to high school and attended college in Texas.

“I’ve been talking to many of my friends that are on DACA, and many of them are just are afraid of people that are dependent on their parents, and their children,” Flores noted.

Another San Antonio resident, Maria Rocha, is a DACA recipient and said that she was brought to the U.S at the young age of 3 years old. She said that she's been in Texas for 27 years.

“It’’s not fair that these laws are playing with our lives, as if we’re some kind of political act,” she said.

The sheriff’s office was the group’s final destination, where they stood in protest of S.B. 4, the sanctuary cities bill, which was recently held up in court by a federal judge. But even though it was blocked, it still threatens the livelihood of many undocumented people.

