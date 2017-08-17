Fund to move a Confederate memorial in Florida reaches $140K goal

(Photo: WTSP)

The GoFundMe effort to raise $140,000 to move a Confederate monument from the front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse has met its goal in a day.

County commissioners said Wednesday that the monument would remain where it was unless half of the $285,000 cost of moving it could be raised.

The effort received donations from leaders such as Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and notable figures such as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy.

Dungy challenged the Bucs, Rays and Lightning to donate; shortly afterward they issued a statement saying they would.

On Thursday, Mike Griffin, chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, announced a $70,000 donation on Twitter.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Bob Gries, founder of Gries Investment Funds, told Buckhorn he would donate $50,000 to the fund.

Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page said the goal had been met.

"Thank you so much Tampa Bay! With outside donations we are now over $140,000! We couldn't have done it without your help!" the message read.

Originally, commissioners voted to keep the memorial where it is. After public outcry, however, commissioners then agreed to move the statue to a Brandon cemetery. On Wednesday, however, it then said the public had to pay half the costs.

