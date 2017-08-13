Ex-Congressman's response to Charlottesville goes viral

Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) waits to be interviewed on Capitol Hill on Nov. 7, 2009, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski, Getty Images)

Plenty of emotion was shared on social media Saturday as white supremacists and counter protesters clashed in the streets of Charlottesville.

Among those tweeting was former Michigan Congressman John Dingell - and he went viral with what he had to say.

As one of Twitter's well-known "power users," the 91-year-old Dingell is usually known for making comedic remarks about things, from death rumors to Detroit sports. But he had something profound to say about what was taking place Charlottesville.

"I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to," he tweeted. "Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country."

His tweet has been retweeted more than 220,000 times and "liked" more than 640,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to.



Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 12, 2017

