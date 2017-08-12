Mayor Nirenberg issues statement on Travis Park protests

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg posted a statement on his Facebook page about the Travis Park protests over a Confederate statue.

"We are committed to remembering the past, while replacing oppression with justice, and building equity where there was once segregation," Mayor Nirenberg said in the post.

While there was one reported arrest, a brief fight, and several people walking around with visible firearms, it was mostly a peaceful event.

Here is the full statement as it was posted to the mayor's Facebook page:

