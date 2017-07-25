Gov. Abbott on bathroom bill: ‘There's no intent to be discriminatory'

Among the proposals the Texas Legislature is considering in their special session is a new bathroom bill, which would regulate where transgender Texans could use public facilities.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined KENS 5 live to talk about the proposed bathroom bill as well as banning sanctuary cities in Texas and what the smuggling tragedy in San Antonio says about immigration policy in Texas and the U.S.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs