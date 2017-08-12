Congressman Will Hurd holds heated town halls in Castroville and Helotes

BEXAR COUNTY - Congressman Will Hurd held town halls in Helotes and Castroville Saturday before heading back to Washington D.C.

Janet Oglethorpe, a Hurd constituent who did not vote for him, came to the town hall in Helotes on Saturday to share her concerns with Congressman Hurd.

"There are a lot of Democrats, there are also a lot of Republicans who don't necessarily support Trump's agenda and I don't think he's paying attention to that," she said.

Oglethorpe and hundreds of Hurd's constituents came out to the town hall to talk about issues such as border security, health insurance, and President Donald Trump.

"I agree when I agree and I disagree when I disagree," Congressman Hurd said. "We didn't elect an emperor, we elected a president, and Congress is a co-equal branch of government and my job is to be a representative of 29 counties. I represent and I'm very proud of my record."

Hurd had a number of supporters in the crowd as well.

"He has gone across the aisle often. Yes, there are times when he's going to change his opinion as he learns more, but unlike many politicians today in Washington, Will Hurd is working for his constituents," supporter Roger Kramer said.

Hurd says that he was happy to answer tough questions and interact with the citizens of the 23rd District.

"People aren't always going to agree with me, but they're going to know where I stand."

© 2017 KENS-TV