Confederate statue removed from Travis Park overnight

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police were on the scene overnight at Travis Park as movers worked to remove the Confederate statue there.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, the San Antonio City Council formally voted to remove the statue. The measure passed 10-1.
The vote was taken after numerous comments from the public and statements by each council person and Mayor Nirenberg.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs