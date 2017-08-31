Confederate statue being removed from Travis Park Thursday night

According to San Antonio police, the Confederate statue is being removed from Travis Park as of Thursday night.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the San Antonio City Council formally voted to remove the statue. The measure passed 10-1.

The vote was taken after numerous comments from the public and statements by each council person and Mayor Nirenberg.

