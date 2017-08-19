Activists gather to organize for Free Speech in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Many of the protestors that turned out to rally for or against taking down the Confederate statute at Travis Park last weekend, gathered again Saturday for a strategy session.

The Free Speech Coalition which is made up of many groups throughout the area met at the Esperanza Center to organize for the upcoming revision to the City of San Antonio's Free Speech ordinance.

"There's a lot of room for interpretation. It should be easy to go outside and stand on the sidewalk and make your voice heard in a safe, secure manner. And that's what we're here to do," said Drew Galloway, executive director of MOVE San Antonio.

After the confrontations seen around the country during the recent protests and in San Antonio, activists say it's important to speak freely while also knowing their rights and staying safe.

For more information about the Esperanza Center, you can visit their official website here.

