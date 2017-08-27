CCPD: Homeowner shoots alleged intruder

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, one individual has been taken to the hospital after being shot.

They say the victim was trying to break into a home on the 7100 block of Ficus Court, when the homeowner shot the individual.

Officer Travis Pace said the intruder was coherent on the scene.

Police said this does not appear to be a storm related crime.

