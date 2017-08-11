Padre Island National Seashore reopens to driving

South Padre Island beach (Photo: KENS)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Padre Island National Seashore announced on Facebook that both North and South beaches have reopened to driving.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the National Seashore wrote the beach is hard pack which is optimal for driving. The beaches were recently closed die to “super high tides.”

They do warn that the high tides from Thursday washed in several logs and for people to be careful.

