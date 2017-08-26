Over 1,000 evacuees staying in shelters in San Antonio
City officials say that over 1,000 people have made their way to San Antonio to escape the storm and stay in city shelters. They advise anyone evacuating to San Antonio, regardless of how they came to the city, to check in at 200 Gembler Road so they can
KENS 12:10 AM. CDT August 27, 2017
