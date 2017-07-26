Reports: 'Ride incident' at Ohio State Fair results in death, injuries

The Ohio State Fair and Columbus news outlets are reporting a serious incident involving a ride at the fair.

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting one person dead and seven injured.

Update: One killed, seven injured by malfunctioning ride at Ohio State Fair. https://t.co/QgQIryODlD — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) July 27, 2017

State Fair officials tweeted Wednesday evening about a "ride incident."

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting at least five persons injured. Columbus television stations are also reporting injuries and a large response by emergency workers.

At least five people have been injured from a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair. https://t.co/xyclpvmwfE — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) July 26, 2017

Gov. John Kasich has ordered an investigation into the accident and declared all fair rides will be shut down until new inspections can occur.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," Kasich said.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

Lt Gov. Mary Taylor tweeted her concern just after 8:30 p.m., saying the state is monitoring the "tragic situation" and "our prayers are with the victims and their families."

We are continuing to monitor the tragic situation at the @OhioStateFair. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) July 27, 2017

