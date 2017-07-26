KENS
Reports: 'Ride incident' at Ohio State Fair results in death, injuries

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 8:43 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

The Ohio State Fair and Columbus news outlets are reporting a serious incident involving a ride at the fair.

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting one person dead and seven injured.

 

 

State Fair officials tweeted Wednesday evening about a "ride incident."

 

 

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting at least five persons injured. Columbus television stations are also reporting injuries and a large response by emergency workers.

 

 

Gov. John Kasich has ordered an investigation into the accident and declared all fair rides will be shut down until new inspections can occur.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," Kasich said. 

 

 

Lt Gov. Mary Taylor tweeted her concern just after 8:30 p.m., saying the state is monitoring the "tragic situation" and "our prayers are with the victims and their families."

 

 

This is a developing story. For updates, stay tuned to KENS5.com.

© 2017 KENS-TV


