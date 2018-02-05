Officials: Northwest Mall 'preferred location' for Houston bullet train station

Conceptual rendering of the Houston bullet train station. (Texas Central)

HOUSTON -- Texas Central announced Monday that Northwest Mall is the “preferred location” for the Houston bullet train station.

The mall will be bulldozed to make room for a state of the art rail station.

At up to 205 miles per hour, the bullet train will move passengers between Houston and Dallas in 90 minutes. It will also stop in Brazos Valley, between College Station and Hempstead.

Courtesy: Texas Central

The bullet trains will be the same as Japan's and will travel to and from Houston along Hempstead Road through Waller County.

Officials say the trip will cost about 2/3 the price of a plane ticket.

Texas bullet train: What you need to know

The project is estimated to cost $12 billion and will be funded entirely by investors -- no tax dollars.

Texas Central says it has investor commitments in excess of $115 million and has aquired 30 percent of the land needed to complete the project.

The private company says support for the project is picking up steam because of the economic impact it could have on Texas.

The White House has listed it as one of its infrastructure priorities.

The company hopes to start construction next year.

If you'd like to learn more about the bullet train, three more public meetings are scheduled:

Harris County: Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Woodard Elementary School, 17501 Cypress North Houston Rd, Cypress, 77433

Grimes County: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Navasota Junior High, 9038 Highway 90 South, Navasota, 77868

Waller County: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Waller High School, 20950 Fields Store Rd, Waller, 77484

© 2018 KHOU-TV