Trump heralds a 'new American moment' in his first State of the Union address

WASHINGTON - President Trump attempted to turn the successes of his first year in office — tax cuts, deregulation and an offensive against the Islamic State — into a second-year agenda that he said will bring about a "new American moment."

"There has never been a better time to start living the American dream," Trump said in his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday.

That optimistic tone underscored an appeal for bipartisanship on the two issues that could define Trump's second year: Immigration and infrastructure.

Trump said he is "extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed."

In a pre-speech interview with news anchors, he spoke of ending decades of divisiveness in American politics, and how he himself ran for office as a businessman but has learned to "govern with heart."

As with most modern State of the Union addresses, the Trump's speech is both credit-claiming victory lap and agenda-setting legislative proposals.

Trump once again touted the tax cut bill he signed into law in December that will "provide tremendous relief for the middle class and small businesses." He said he "ended the war on clean coal," cut more regulations than any other president, and canceled trade deals that he says are one-sided and unfair.

But the State of the Union speech isn't just a report on the year that's passed. The Constitution requires the president to give an annual report to Congress and "recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

Trump has a weighty legislative agenda he'd like to get through a Republican-dominated Congress before November's elections change the legislative math.

At the top of that list: Infrastructure and immigration.

"I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve," Trump said. His $200 billion spending plan — which he says will leverage as much as $1.6 trillion more in state, local and private money — is expected to be sent to Congress next month.

More urgent: A self-imposed Feb. 8 deadline to address the fate of so-called "DREAMers," the children of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children and who will be subject to deportation under a Trump administration policy. Trump wants a series of other immigration changes — including $25 billion for border security, limits on family-based "chain" migration and an end to the diversity visa lottery system.

"Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American workers and American families," Trump said.

Trump's first State of the Union address presented a unique challenge for the unconventional president, who's more accustomed to speaking in 280-character tweets and brief exchanges with reporters than an hour-long formal address.

But the prime-time televised address also gave Trump an unfiltered opportunity to talk about his presidency without the distraction of daily headlines about the Russia investigation and White House intrigue.

Trump's tone was perhaps as carefully measured as the substance of his speech. While Trump is often combative in his relations with Congress — even members of his own party — State of the Union addresses often extol the virtues of bipartisanship.

Even before the speech, Democrats questioned Trump's call for bipartisanship, given a year of intense party battles over items like health care and tax cuts.

"There has been hardly a shred of bipartisanship in the Trump era, despite many appeals for it," said Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "President Trump was handed an already healthy economy by his predecessor. Like many things in his life, he inherited it."

And in the official Democratic response, Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts, struck a defiant tone.

“Bullies may land a punch,” says Kennedy in a prepared speech released by Democratic leaders. “They might leave a mark. But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future.”

Indeed, the State of the Union address has become increasingly polarizing in recent years, with members of the president's party applauding enthusiastically and the opposition party largely sitting on its hands.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus were clad in black suits they planned to wear in solidarity with Democratic women supporting the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment campaign.

“This president has not honored nor respected the office of the presidency and has shown total disregard for our democratic institutions,’’ said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, who said she has attended every SOTU since 1998.

The Trump campaign further politicized the event Tuesday, turning the official speech into a fundraising opportunity. In a solicitation, the campaign told supporters that if they give as little as $1, their names will appear on a live stream on the campaign's website.

"It’s not about just one of us," the campaign's fundraising pitch says. "It’s about ALL of us. Which is why your name deserves to be displayed during Tuesday night’s speech."

In one tradition instituted by President Ronald Reagan, presidents invite everyday American heroes to sit in the gallery with the first lady.

Trump's guests included a welder who just bought his first home and is using tax cut savings to help finance his children's education; parents who lost their children to the MS-13 gang; a blind, double amputee who re-joined the Marines after being injured in battle; and volunteers who did rescue work after floods, hurricanes, and wildfires.

