Trump threatens government shutdown if Congress doesn't fix immigration laws

President Trump holds a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials and local community leaders on the threat of MS-13 at the White House. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump said he'd force a government shutdown himself if Congress doesn't fix an immigration system that doesn't allow the government to deport criminal gang members.

"If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown. It’s worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this taken care of," Trump said Tuesday as he met with law enforcement officials to discuss the threat of the MS-13 gang.

Trump's comments came just four days before Congress faces another deadline to pass a spending bill or shut down the government. The last spending impasse was resolved only after Democrats extracted a promise that Trump and Republicans would negotiate a solution to immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.

Trump's shutdown threat received immediate pushback even from members of his own party. "We don’t need a government shutdown on this," Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., told Trump. "I think both sides learned that a shutdown is bad."

"We are not getting support of the Democrats," Trump shot back. "You can say what you want."

Asked by a reporter if he stood by the shutdown threat, Trump didn't back down.

"I would shut it down over this issue. I can't speak for everybody at the table but I will tell you, I would shut it down over this issue," he said. "If we don't straighten out our border, we don't have a country. Without borders we don't have a country. So would I would shut it down over this issue? Yes."

