'True American heroes': Two Ohio officers killed responding to hung-up 911 call

Flowers left Saturday at police headquarters in Westerville, Ohio. (Photo: Mallorie Sullivan/Enquirer)

Two Ohio police officers were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a hung-up 911 call during a potential domestic violence incident, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said.

Officers responded about 12 p.m. to the call and were met immediately with gunfire, Morbitzer said during a news conference.

Holding back tears, Morbitzer described the veteran officers as "true American heroes" and "pillars in our department."

"These officers were two of the best we had," he said. "This was their calling and they did it right. They knew how to do policing the right way — both of them."

Just before 2 p.m. Westerville officials tweeted that one officer had been killed after reports of an officer-involved shooting. About an hour later, officials sent another tweet announcing the second death.

"It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty," the tweet said.

Police are investigating the scene and residents have arrived to deliver water and coffee to the officers there.

Westerville sits about 16 miles north of downtown Columbus, Ohio.

President Trump tweeted Saturday saying his "thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the WestervillePD."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is a Westerville native. On Saturday, he pledged the full support of the Ohio Highway Patrol if it is needed.

"I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today," Kasich tweeted. "We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers' families in prayer."

Jay McDonald, president of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police, announced a GoFundMe campaign has already been launched to assist the families of the officers at GoFundMe.com/FOPLodge9HelpFund.

“This is just another grim reminder that police work has the potential for deadly danger every day," McDonald said. "That’s why the Fraternal Order of Police works to build continuous public support for the men and women who risk everything so others can be safe. Please remember these officers – and all officers – in your prayers."

