These 5 football questions had Jeopardy! contestants completely stumped

With Super Bowl LII around the corner, it was only appropriate for Jeopardy! to throw in some football questions on Thursday night's episode.

However, what came next was a surprise to all. Not one single contestant had tried to answer any of the five “Talkin’ Football” clues.

Audience members could be heard laughing as Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says, “Do you think we should go to commercial?”

What were the five questions that stumped all three contestants?

Do or don’t name this play in which the QB runs the ball & can choose to pitch it to another back

Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team

By signaling for one of these, a returner can reel in a kick without fear of getting tackled

These “penalties” are simultaneous violations by the offense & defense that cancel each other out

Defensive line that took the Vikings to four Super Bowls

By the end of the last question Trebek comments, “if you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

Of course, Jeopardy! tweeted out the funny clip accompanied with a stinging fun fact for Cleveland.



Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018

