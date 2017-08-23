The hashtag is now 10 years old

In this photo illustration, the Twitter logo and hashtag '#Ring!' is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced its initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. (Photo: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

The best way to show your age: What does the "#" symbol stand for?

For many, it's the pound sign. If you grew up in the age of social media, then it's the hashtag.

On Wednesday, Twitter celebrated the 10th birthday of the hashtag, first used in a tweet published on Aug. 23, 2007.

how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]? — ⌗ChrisMessina (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007

The hashtag was created to help organize tweets based on a similar topic, such as #MondayMotivation or #Hashtag10, in honor of the hashtag's anniversary.

An average of 125 million hashtags are shared every day, says Twitter. Among the most popular: #NowPlaying, tweeted more than 1 billion times, and #FollowFriday, used more than half a billion times.

As for additional popular hashtags over its Twitter lifetime:

TV: #TheWalkingDead

Movies: #StarWars

Sports league: #NFL

Sporting event: #SuperBowl

