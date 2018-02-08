Taco Bell and KFC could soon be delivered to your door with Grubhub

A Taco Bell fast food restaurant is seen in New Carrollton, Maryland, December 31, 2014. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

KFC and Taco Bell will expand online ordering and delivery through a new deal with Grubhub.

Yum Brands, which owns the fast-food chains, struck the partnership with Grubhub to accelerate online sales. The company already offers online ordering for pickup or delivery at nearly half of its 45,000 restaurants.

Grubhub will help participating KFC and Taco Bell franchisees test and roll out the services at thousands of locations beginning in "the coming months," Yum said.

Items that will be available for delivery include KFC's Original Recipe chicken and Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos and Crunchwrap Supreme.

“Our best-in-class logistics platform, which currently delivers for tens of thousands of restaurants, and our industry-first point-of-sale integrations make us the ideal partner for Yum," Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney said in a statement. "We are excited to tap into the unmatched consumer awareness and innovative advertising of KFC and Taco Bell, helping accelerate the secular shift from offline ordering to online, driving more orders to all of our restaurants.”

Yum also announced a $200 million investment in Grubhub.

The company also reported Thursday that fourth-quarter sales at stores open at least a year rose 3% at KFC, 1% at Pizza Hut, 2% at Taco Bell and 2% overall.

The company's net income increased 44% to $436 million.

