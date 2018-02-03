Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown of The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together for the first time in six years, though details of the projects remain undisclosed.

Photos released Friday showed a meeting of Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Publicist Jo Milloy later released a statement saying "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

It said new projects would "embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

The Sun newspaper says projects could include a TV talent show, though it said Saturday a live tour isn't planned.

The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon, and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

